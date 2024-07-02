High Winds, Flooding and Possible Tornado in Lincoln Area on Monday Night

The awning to the fueling station at the Stop and Shop off of 48th and Garland in northeast Lincoln was toppled over due to severe storms Monday night. (Courtesy of Joy Patten/AlphaMedia Lincoln)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 2)–Sirens sounded, rain came down in sheets, winds howled and a confirmed tornado in southwest Lincoln late Monday night prompted Lincolnites to take cover.

Severe storms moved into Lincoln and Lancaster County between 10:30pm Monday and 1am Tuesday, leaving behind plenty of tree damage, causing flooding problems and knocking out power. At the height of the storm, nearly 5,000 Lincoln Electric System customers were without power, according to LES’ outage map. Tree damage was common in areas of northeast Lincoln, specifically in the University Place and Bethany neighborhoods, roughly from 48th to 70th Streets, Fremont Street down to Holdrege Street. An awning to the Stop and Shop Phillips 66 Station at 48th and Garland was blown over.

A tornado warning was issued around 11:15pm Monday until midnight Tuesday morning for central areas of Lancaster County, including southern and eastern sections of Lincoln. A roof was blown off of a building and a silo was destroyed and there was extensive tree damage long West Rokeby Road between SW 12th and SW 40th streets, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

“It certainly looked like it was damage created by a tornado,” according to Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Jim Davidsaver, who told KFOR News that assessment teams from the National Weather Service office in Valley will be in the area later Tuesday to make an official determination if it was high winds or a tornado.

Weather spotters did report a confirmed tornado about 4 miles southeast of Pioneers Park around 11:56pm Monday. The cell tracked across the southern and eastern areas of Lincoln. No reports of any tornado damage in that part of the city.

