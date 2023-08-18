Hilary Rapidly Grows To Category 4 Hurricane Off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Hilary has grown rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast and could bring heavy rain to the southwestern U.S. on the weekend.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hilary had sustained winds near 140 mph and was expected to continue its rapid intensification Friday morning.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in some areas late Friday.

Hilary’s projected path threatens landfall on the central Baja California peninsula by Sunday or it may stay just offshore and head for Southern California. It should start weakening Saturday.

The hurricane center says there is a chance Hilary could still be a tropical storm or tropical depression by the time it reaches the U.S.