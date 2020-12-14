History Made With Electoral Vote
(photo courtesy ybiomaha.com)
(KFOR NEWS December 14, 2020) History will be made at 2pm this afternoon (Monday) when Nebraska Democrat Party Elector for the 2nd Congressional District, Precious McKesson, casts her historic electoral vote for President-elect, Joe Biden and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris at the state Capitol building.
The vote by Nebraska’s presidential electors is at 2 p.m in the Governor’s Hearing Room.
McKesson will be the first woman and first African-American in Nebraska to cast an Electoral College ballot for a Democrat.
READ MORE: Tunnel To Towers Foundation Pays Herrera Mortgage