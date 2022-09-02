Hit and Run Crash at North 48th and Cornhusker Sends Two To The Hospital

Lincoln Police at scene of hit and run crash on N. 48th and Cornhusker (photo courtesy of Carol Turner)

(KFOR NEWS September 2, 2022) A suspected hit and run crash just before 3am Friday sent t2 people to a Lincoln hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka told KFOR NEWS a westbound SUV turned into an eastbound car at the intersection. The SUV veered onto North 48th Street, stopping in the northbound lanes of traffic under the railroad bridge. Capt. Hubka says witness reports indicate 2 ;people in that SUV ran from the wreckage.

2 people in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic has resumed at the intersection of North 48th and Cornhusker.

