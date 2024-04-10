KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM KFOR FM 101.5 1240 AM Logo

Hit and Run in NE Lincoln Tuesday Night Leaves Victim with Life-Threatening Injuries

April 10, 2024 7:27AM CDT
The scene of a hit and run Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2024 at Cotner Boulevard and Garland Street. (Courtesy of Ryan Swanigan/KOLN-TV

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–A 38-year-old man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, after he was struck by a truck in a hit and run late Tuesday night in northeast Lincoln.

Police Lt. Jason Goodwin tells KFOR News the man was crossing Cotner Boulevard at Garland Street, when the southbound truck hit him and took off. Some security video is grainy to get a good description of the truck.

Lt. Goodwin encourages any homeowners or businesses in the area that if they have video of the incident to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

