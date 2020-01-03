Holdrege Street Closed For Tree REmoval
(KFOR NEWS January 3, 2020) All across the city, crews with the Community Forestry Division of the Parks and Recreation Department are removing trees damaged by disease or vehicles.
On Friday from 9am to 2pm, Holdrege Street between North 29th and 30th streets will be closed for tree removal. The sidewalks on both sides of this block will also be closed. Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
For more information, contact Shane Dostal, LTU (402-525-7852,sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov), or Lorri Grueber, Parks and Recreation (402-441-9461, lgrueber@lincoln.ne.gov). Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app. Information on the Community Forestry Division is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: forestry).
