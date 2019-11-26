      Weather Alert

Home Invasion Robbery At A Northeast Lincoln Home Early Tuesday

Nov 26, 2019 @ 7:41am
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 26)–A home invasion robbery at a Havelock area home early Tuesday morning is under investigation.  Lincoln Police were called to a home near 65th and Benton around 2:30am, where several people, one of them armed with a gun, forced their way into the house.

Police Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News the suspects “actually stole from the residence a firearm, as well as an undetermined amount of U.S. currency.”

A woman was taken to a Lincoln hospital with facial injuries, while a man refused treatment for his injuries.  At least one child was inside the house at the time of the home invasion, but wasn’t hurt.

Captain Dilsaver says this wasn’t a random incident and there are no suspects at this time.