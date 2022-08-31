Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Was Found Near Downtown Lincoln

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 31)–Lincoln Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide case, after a 60-year-old man’s body was found around 2am Wednesday just west of downtown Lincoln.

Chief Teresa Ewins said Wednesday morning that officers were sent out to an open field northwest of 3rd and “P” Street and found a deceased man, where a bladed weapon was used.

“We do not have information to suggest there is any ongoing targeted threat to the safety of the public,” Ewins said. “However, an arrest in this case has not been made at this time.”

Ewins said that a possible weapon has been recovered. Interviews are being done with witnesses and people of interest. There are no suspects at this point of the investigation.

If you have information or security video from the area of the incident, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.