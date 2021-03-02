Homicide Victim Identified
Lincoln, NE (March 2, 2021) The Lincoln Police Department is continuing the investigation of a suspicious death discovered on March 1st, 2021 in the 4200 block of N 20th Street. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old James Shekie of Lincoln. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
On March 1st, 2021, at 11:09 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of N 20th
Street to check the security after a door was observed to have been left open. When officers
checked the residence, they located a deceased man inside. Investigators have identified the
deceased as James Shekie.
LPD crime scene technicians have been processing the scene and collecting evidence.
Investigators are conducting interviews, analyzing digital evidence, and reviewing video from
the area. An autopsy has been completed.
A statement from Lincoln Police this afternoon said “This investigation is ongoing, and we encourage anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or make an anonymous report at Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.”