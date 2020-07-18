Hope Rises for Property Tax Relief
Nebraska State Capitol (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
The Nebraska State Chamber of commerce and local chambers from across the country issued a statement on Friday urging the legislature to pass both property tax relief and business incentive legislation this session.
Lawmakers will be back to work next week, after a long adjournment for COVID-19. The state chamber said that the announcement showing strong sales and income tax collections raises new hope for property tax relief.
