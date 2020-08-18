Hotel Being Built On UNL’s Innovation Campus
The Scarlet Hotel, projected to open July 2021.
Lincoln, Nebraska, Aug. 18, 2020 — The hotel being built at Nebraska Innovation Campus will be named The Scarlet. It will be a 154-room Marriott Tribute property.
The hotel, on the corner of Transformation Drive and 21st Street, will be owned, operated and managed privately. The property will include a full-service restaurant, coffee shop, sandwich shop, fitness facility, and rooftop bar.
“We are once again excited to be partnering with the University of Nebraska on the next phase of Nebraska Innovation Campus,” said Zach Wiegert, principal of Goldenrod Companies. “The Scarlet will be the first Marriott Tribute hotel in the Nebraska market, offering guests a new and captivating experience, while also offering a unique learning opportunity for university students.”
“This hotel will be such an asset to Nebraska Innovation Campus,” said Dan Duncan, NIC executive director. “The amenities that it will provide the campus will truly make NIC the place companies, employees and the community will want to be.”
As part of NIC’s mission to create and further partnerships between the University and the private sector, the hotel will also include academic space managed by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Education and Human Sciences and will house the Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program.
“CEHS is committed to extending learning beyond the classroom by providing a variety of out-of-classroom and experiential learning opportunities,” said Sherri Jones, dean of the college. “At The Scarlet, our hospitality, restaurant and tourism management students will be in the real world, close to the action, learning and gaining hands-on experience in a world-class hotel.”
Students in the HRTM program and related disciplines will have the opportunity to use the hotel as a learning laboratory, and is expected to provide a competitive advantage for Nebraska graduates in the hospitality industry.
The hotel is expected to open in July, 2021.
Survey Finds Small Increase In Local Job Stability Amid Continued Economic Uncertainty