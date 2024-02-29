House Approves Another Short-Term Extension To Avoid A Shutdown, Senate Up Next To Vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed another short-term spending measure that would keep one set of federal agencies operating through March 8 and another set through March 22.

The legislation approved Thursday will allow Congress to avoid a shutdown for parts of the federal government set to kick in Saturday.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill later in the day.

The short-term extension is the fourth in recent months.

The House GOP leadership is voicing increasing expectation that it’ll be the last before Congress approves a final spending package for the full year that exceeds $1.6 trillion.

The renewed focus on this year’s spending bills doesn’t include a separate effort to provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel.