House Fire Thursday Morning In Gage County Claims One Life
Photo Courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News.
BLUE SPRINGS–(KFOR Apr. 8)–A child died in an early-morning house fire Thursday in southern Gage County, that saw four other people taken to hospitals with burn injuries.
Firefighters were called to the blaze on the northside of Blue Springs. Officials say the house was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. Beatrice Fire Captain Corey Lieneman said the child who died was found in a bedroom of the home.
Lieneman says another person was taken to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening burn injuries, while three others were taken to Beatrice Community Hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.