House Passes Historic $2.2 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Early Friday afternoon, the House passed a historic $2 Trillion Coronavirus relief bill, the nation’s heftiest relief package in history.
The bill passed unanimously by the Senate and awaits President Trump’s signature.
Once signed, millions of Americans will receive payments of up to $1,200. This amount changes depending on family size and income.
Single individuals with adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less will receive $1,200, married couples with no children who earn $150,000 or less will receive $2,400, and for families, expect additional payments of $500 for each child age 16 or younger.
For example, a family of four would most likely receive $3,400.
Relief payment amounts decrease the higher the income and disappear completely for individuals who exceed $99,000 and families with combined income $198,000 or higher.
