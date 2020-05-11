Housekeeper Suspected Of Stealing and Pawning Jewelry From Two Clients
Samantha Neeman (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 11)–Over the past six months, about $70,000 worth of jewelry had been taken from a home in the 1800 block of Devonshire in southeast Lincoln.
It was reported to Lincoln Police on April 30 by a 47-year-old woman, who said the only other person who had access to where the jewelry was at was her housekeeper. Meanwhile, a few days before, an elderly couple reported they had $5,000 worth of jewelry taken, suspecting it was their housekeeper.
Police Officer Erin Spilker says investigators found out that 31-year-old Samantha Neeman had done 29 pawns of jewelry in the past month.
“Several pieces of the jewelry that were reported stolen in these cases were identified as being pawned by Neeman,” Spilker told reporters on Monday.
Police can confirm that Neeman stole and pawned $50,000 worth of jewelry.
Neeman was tracked down Friday (May 8) and arrested for two counts of felony theft by deception.