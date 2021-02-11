How To Make Your Disposable Mask More Efficient
(KFOR NEWS February 11, 2021) If you’re not willing to follow the CDC’s recommendation to wear two masks, there’s still something you can do to make your existing disposable mask more efficient.
Researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found that knotting the mask’s earloops, right where they connect to the mask, reduces 63% of aerosol transmissions. By comparison, an unknotted mask blocks only 42% of transmissions, according to the CDC.
The CDC also suggests folding the edges of your mask inward, which also makes for a tighter fit.
