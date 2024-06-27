Hubka to Return as City’s Interim Chief Financial Officer

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release June 26)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Wednesday announced that former City Budget Officer and Finance Department Director Steve Hubka will return to the City of Lincoln as Interim Chief Financial Officer beginning July 8.

Lyn Heaton, Chief Financial Officer for the City, announced June 14 he has accepted a position at the Nebraska Department of Transportation. His last day with the City will be July 8.

Hubka started at the City in 1981 as an assistant accountant and became the City’s Budget Officer in 1990. Hubka also served as Finance Director from 2011 until his retirement in 2016.