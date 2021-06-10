Human Remains Found Near Pawnee Lake

Lincoln, NE (June 10, 2021) The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains that were located on the South West side of Pawnee Lake. Sheriff Terry Wagner says the age, sex, race of the person is unknown.
The location is being treated as a crime scene, and the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln Police Joint Crime Scene Unit will be processing the scene.
While the investigation is being done, there will be NO Public Access for vehicles or boats to the south west side of Pawnee Lake, and there will be road closures in the area. The sheriff has promised more information in a media briefing to be held at 3-30.