Human Resources Director McDaniel to Retire

Lincoln, NE (November 24, 2021) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that Doug McDaniel, who has served as Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Department since 2012, will retire in January 2022.
“We are grateful to Doug for his decade of exemplary service to our City,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “He has provided impressive leadership to guide the personnel, pension administration, risk management and labor relations priorities of our organization. Doug’s strong commitment to service has been evident throughout his work in this role, and we wish him a fulfilling retirement.”
“We at Lancaster County would like to thank Doug for the 10 years of leadership and service he has given us,” County Board Chair Rick Vest said. “His insight and experience guided the County through countless initiatives and complex challenges. Doug worked tirelessly throughout his career but especially during the pandemic to protect the safety and wellbeing of our valued employees and their families. We wish Doug nothing but the best.”
During his service as the Human Resources Director, McDaniel served as part of the leadership team that developed a new human resources and payroll system for the City and County. The project was implemented last year and replaces a system used by local government for over 40 years. The department has also made investments in equity, diversity, and inclusion work and recently enhanced the organization’s training and career development program based on recommendations from Director McDaniel.
“I have had the pleasure to serve two mayors and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Lincoln and Lancaster County,” McDaniel said. “There are very talented and dedicated employees throughout the City and County, and they take great pride in their work. I have worked with a great team of HR and Risk professionals and have the utmost confidence in their abilities as they continue their work. It has been a rewarding experience to work in the public sector, I have made many friends here and have enjoyed the opportunity.”
McDaniel’s last day with the department is January 10, 2022. An announcement about an interim director will be made soon. The City and County have engaged GovHR, a Human Resources consulting firm in Northbrook, Illinois, to conduct a search for the next Director. The position is expected to be posted in mid-December, and the plan is to select a new director by the end of February.
“The next Director of the Human Resources Department should possess a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, and a commitment to inclusive excellence,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “The exceptional HR director will implement strategies that support continuous improvement and organizational effectiveness, enhance safety and wellness, strengthen employee relations, manage job satisfaction, attract the best talent, and promote the organization’s values, as Doug McDaniel has demonstrated throughout his service in this role.”
The Human Resources Department is responsible for the recruitment, testing, and selection of applicants for County and City positions. It coordinates training, conducts salary surveys, performs classification studies, and recommends compensation. The department also is responsible for labor relations, employee records, drug and alcohol testing, and administration of the police and fire pension, group insurance and all employee benefit programs. The department includes the Risk Management division, which administers workers compensation for City employees and liability, property, and casualty insurance.
