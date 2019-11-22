Humanities Nebraska Awards 21 Grants Totaling Over $100,000
Recently, the board of directors of Humanities Nebraska awarded major grants (above $2,000) and mini grants ($2,000 or less) to fund public humanities programming in the following Nebraska communities.
Aurora
- Plainsman Museum — $10,000 to help develop and create their own localized exhibit, called “Community Works”, which focuses on the where, how, who and why of work in Hamilton County.
Bancroft
- John G. Neihardt Foundation — $2,405 to help fund their 2020 spring conference at the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft.
Beatrice
- Friends of the Homestead — $1,700 to help fund a fiddle festival on May 23, 2020, at the Education Center of Homestead National Monument.
Kearney
- Kearney Area Community Foundation — $7,515 to help fund their annual storytelling festival at multiple locations in Kearney.
Lincoln
- History Nebraska — $2,800 to help support a screening and discussion of a few short films from the “UNLADYLIKE 2020” series, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
- Lincoln Orchestra Association — $1,750 to help fund seven pre-concert chats held prior to Lincoln Symphony Orchestra concerts.
- Lux Center for the Arts — $1,800 to help fund the Lincoln Day of the Dead Celebration, held at the Nebraska History Museum and Bennett Martin Public Library on November 3.
- Lydia Foundation for Social Engagement — $2,000 to fund a moderated discussion program at the UNL Nebraska Union auditorium. The first in this “Good Talks for the Good Life” series was held in October.
- NET Foundation for Television — $10,000 to fund a series of civics interstitials to play between regular programming.
- Osher Lifelong Learning Institute — $5,800 to help support a symposium commemorating the 19th Amendment’s centennial; $1,875 to help support three film discussions in October and November 2019 and April 2020. The spring event will be held in conjunction with the Vision Maker Film Festival.
- Rabble Mill — $1,700 to help support a forum convening journalists, editors, and thought leaders from across the nation to discuss reporting from the middle of the country.
- Unitarian Church — $2,857 to help support their annual lecture series. Held on Sunday evenings from February 9-March 15, 2020, the series topic is “The U.S. & Latin America: Problems and Prospects.”
- University of Nebraska-Lincoln Board of Regents — $9,698 to help fund production of a short film on the repatriation of native lands called “Return of the Pawnees;” $7,750 to help support a conference in April 2020, which is to be titled “Climate Change and Culture in the Great Plains.”
- Vision Maker Media — $2,000 to help support the 2020 Vision Maker Film Festival, scheduled for April 22-30, 2020 at various locations in Lincoln.
Omaha
- African Culture Connection — $9,850 to help expand its in-school & after-school residency programs for the 2019-2020 school year.
- El Museo Latino — $6,675 to fund a series of gallery talks and a film discussion. Three occurred this fall, with the remaining scheduled for Spring 2020.
- Heartland United for Puerto Rico — $2,000 for creation of a multi-media exhibition to open in September 2020.
- Nebraska Writers Collective — $8,960 to support a visiting artists series, bringing four nationally acclaimed performance poets to mentor students involved in the ninth annual Louder Than a Bomb: Great Plains Youth Poetry Festival.
- University of Nebraska at Omaha Board of Regents — $2,900 to fund various events commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
For more information, visit humanitiesnebraska.org
