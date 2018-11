(AP) When Vietnam veteran, Stanley Stolz of Omaha, died at the age of 73, everyone thought be had no known family members…so the public was invited. The funeral director says after a post about the ceremony went viral, some family members were located, but it didn’t stop strangers from coming. 1,500 people turned out for Stolz’s burial at the Omaha National Cemetery. Traffic was backed up to Interstate 80, bumper-to-bumper, with people determined to offer a final salute to a veteran.