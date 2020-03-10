Hundreds Sign Petition Pushing for NSAA Action After Racist Remarks at Game
Community members are asking the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) to take action in the wake of racist comments at a recent high school basketball game between Lincoln High and Fremont High Schools.
The petition asks the NSAA to collect data on racist incidents at athletic events, ensure penalties are applied to teams that repeatedly participate in such conduct, and establish a public complaint process for people who witness this behavior, such as parents or guardians.
The NSAA Board of Directors will meet March 11th. An agenda for the meeting includes consideration of “discriminatory comments at activities.”
Rose Godinez, legal and policy counsel at the ACLU of Nebraska, says the goal of the petition is to encourage the NSAA to bring something positive out of a negative situation.
