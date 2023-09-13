Husband Of U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola Dies In Plane Crash In Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola’s office has announced that the congresswoman’s husband died in an airplane crash in Alaska.

No further details have been made immediately available about the crash.

Her husband Eugene Peltola Jr. also went by the name “Buzzy.”

Peltola’s chief of staff says she was returning to Alaska from Washington, D.C., to be with family.

Peltola is an Alaska Democrat who was elected to a full term in the U.S. House months last November.

She won a special election following the death of U.S. Rep. Don Young.

Peltola is Yup’ik and the first Alsaka Native to serve in the U.S. House.