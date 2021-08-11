Husker Athletic Department Offers Concert Guidance

Lincoln, NE (August 11, 2021) Nebraska Athletics is making final preparations for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. The following information is intended to assist those attending the concert in having a safe, fun, and enjoyable day in Lincoln.
Health and Safety Precautions
Nebraska Athletics and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have partnered with the Lincoln, Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD), since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Athletic Department has continued to be in regular communication with the LLCHD in preparation for the Garth Brooks concert and the upcoming athletic seasons.
The Athletic Department has leaned on the LLCHD, University leaders and the Big Ten Conference office for guidance, and health and safety protocols while hosting events during the pandemic. Like many organizations in Lincoln and across the state, Nebraska Athletics has remained fluid and adjusted when necessary to promote the health and safety of our staff, student-athletes and the many fans who visit our facilities and attend our home events.
The Athletic Department does continue to work with our partners to advise individuals on best practices and safety precautions to combat COVID-19 and emerging variants. These practices are consistent with current directives from University leadership and LLCHD health professionals.
Below is information to help guide fans to a safe and healthy experience during the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour concert.
Nebraska Athletics will have limited hand sanitation stations within the venue and recommend fans bring their own hand sanitation mini bottles to use as appropriate throughout the event. High touch areas will be cleaned frequently, and event workers will promote necessary health and safety guidance.
Mobile Ticketing
Fans should review the following tips regarding their mobile tickets to ensure the most efficient entry process.
With SafeTix™ Your Phone Is Your Ticket
Event day ticket tips:
Don’t have a smartphone or running into a ticket issue? We’re happy to help! Visit the box office for assistance on the day of the event, and be prepared to show your ID.
To learn more about SafeTix™ visit, please visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/safetix
City Traffic and Transportation
Fans attending Saturday night’s concert are encouraged to visit the City of Lincoln’s website at lincoln.ne.gov (search Garth Brooks) for information on best routes to Memorial Stadium, road closures and areas to avoid. The City will also be holding a news conference Thursday, August 12 at 10 a.m. to provide more details.
Parking
University parking lots will open at 11 a.m. Options are available for both pre-paid parking and cashiered lots. For more information on parking availability and parking maps, visit Huskers.com/gameday, click on the Garth Brooks tab and then parking information will be available in a drop down menu.
Stadium Entry
Memorial Stadium Gates will open at 5 p.m. Fans are encouraged to enter the Stadium early to ensure they are seated for the start of the concert at approximately 7 p.m.
Fans should enter the gate indicated on their ticket. Scanners are set up to allow patrons to only enter certain gates that match their seating location. Those seated in the South Stadium (Sections 12-20) can ONLY enter gates 1, 2, or 24. Those seated on field level (Sections A-U) may ONLY enter gates 3, 15 or 24. Entering the gate printed on your ticket will assist in making the entry process more efficient.
Construction Affecting Paths to Stadium Gates
Due to ongoing construction on the facility project northeast of Memorial Stadium, fans will not be able to access the outside portion of the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium. The stadium will be accessible from the outside via a horseshoe from Gate 15 around to Gate 18, however fans will not be able to walk directly around the outside of the Stadium on the Northeast corner. Please plan your route to the Stadium and your gate based on this information. Signage will be visible and conveniently located outside the stadium in high traffic areas.
Clear Bag Policy
Nebraska’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour. For specific details on the Clear Bag Policy, visit Huskers.com/bagpolicy. Fans are encouraged to travel light to make the entry process efficient.
Seating Areas
Field level will be restricted to field level patrons only, those seated on field level should remain on field level. Likewise, premium ticket holders (club or suite) will be restricted only to Suite and Club levels.
Concessions, Food and Drink
Food and beverage offerings will be accessible at all levels in Memorial Stadium. This includes beer sales available at many locations in Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska Athletics asks all patrons to drink responsibly and to ensure you are getting proper hydration, with temperatures at a peak when gates open in the late afternoon.
Cash
Fans will be able to efficiently purchase concessions using cash from mobile vendors throughout the Stadium.
Tour Merchandise
Tour merchandise will be available for sale at all levels in Memorial Stadium.
Huskers.com/Gameday
Fans can visit Huskers.com/gameday for a convenient event day guide. This site will include all pertinent fan information and updates on Memorial Stadium, ticketing, parking, policies, and procedures.