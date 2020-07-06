Husker Athletics Goes The Route Of Built-In Mobile Ticketing For Home Games In All Sports
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Nebraska Athletics announced Monday that a new mobile app, including the addition of built-in mobile ticketing, will now be used to get into all athletic events, allowing fans access to tickets and parking via their mobile device.
There will be no more physical tickets used.
Nebraska Athletics will utilize contactless entry into all venues beginning with the 2020 fall sports season. To increase safety at all venues, printed season and single-game tickets will not be mailed out this year. Fans will also not be able to utilize a print at home option. Souvenir tickets for football will be available in the official football game day program.
Athletic department officials say the Nebraska Huskers mobile app will be easy and convenient for fans to access their Husker ticket account. To save time at the venue, fans are encouraged to save tickets and parking to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay apps prior to arrival on game day.
For more details, visit huskers.com/mobileapp.
The Nebraska Athletic Department also announced Monday that information on capacity at Nebraska home athletic events will be determined at a later time.