HUSKER BASEBALL: Anderson Named Freshman All-American By Collegiate Baseball

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 9)–Nebraska baseball player Max Anderson racked up another postseason award on Wednesday, as he was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
It’s the third-straight season Nebraska has produced a freshman All-American, as Colby Gomes (NCBWA) was honored in 2019 and Leighton Banjoff (Collegiate Baseball) was picked in 2020.
Anderson, the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, put together one of the top freshman seasons at Nebraska in recent history. The Omaha native finished the year second on the team in both average (.332) and hits (61). Anderson added seven home runs and 32 RBIs in 45 games.
Anderson produced 19 multi-hit games in 2021, including a team-best nine three-hit games and tied for the team lead with a pair of four-hit performances.