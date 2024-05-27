HUSKER BASEBALL: Nebraska is No. 2 Seed in NCAA Regional at Oklahoma State

LINCOLN—(NU Athletics May 27)—Nebraska (39-20) has been selected as the No. 2 seed for the NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla., and will play third-seeded Florida (28-27) on Friday, May 31 at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.

Oklahoma State (40-17) is the tournament’s No. 11 overall seed and will play No. 4 seed Niagara (38-15).

Friday will be the second meeting between Nebraska and Florida. The Gators were the No. 9 seed in last week’s SEC Baseball Tournament, falling to eighth-seeded Vanderbilt in the opening round.

Monday’s selection marks Nebraska’s 18th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, and the 15th appearance in the last 24 seasons (excluding the canceled season in 2020). This is Nebraska’s second NCAA Tournament appearance under Head Coach Will Bolt.