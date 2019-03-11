HUSKER BASEBALL: Nebraska Unable To Sweep No. 21 Baylor

Waco, Texas – The Nebraska baseball team (6-7) led No. 21 Baylor 3-2 after three innings, but the Bears scored eight unanswered runs en route to a 10-3 win at Baylor Ballpark on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers won each of the first two games of the series before falling in Sunday’s finale.

Sophomore left-hander Connor Curry, making his first start since 2017, threw 3.0 innings and allowed two runs before leaving the game. Nebraska saw relief outings from Reece Eddins (1.1 innings), Shay Schanaman (0.2), Paul Tillotson (1.2) and Mike Waldron (1.1).

Mojo Hagge was the lone baserunner in a scoreless top of the first. He drew a two-out walk before a groundout ended the frame. The Bears went down in order in the bottom of the first.

Cam Chick drew a two-out walk in the top of the second, but was thrown out on a fielder’s choice to the following hitter. In the bottom of the second, the first two Baylor batters produced outs before the Bears scored two runs to take a 2-0 lead. Josh Bissonette, Mack Mueller and Andy Thomas notched three hits in a row to put BU on the scoreboard.

In the top of the third, the Huskers responded with three runs to take a 3-2 lead. Each of the first six hitters reached, as Jaxon Hallmark laced a leadoff single before four consecutive walks. Luke Roskam notched his 98th career hit with an RBI single. Baylor managed a leadoff double in the bottom of the third, but left the runner stranded in a scoreless inning for the Bears.

Colby Gomes reached on a leadoff walk to start the fourth, but was caught stealing. Spencer Schwellenbach hit a single, but was left on base in a scoreless frame. Baylor tied it at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth off two hits and left one runner on base.

Aaron Palensky hit a one-out single in the fifth before Roskam was hit-by-pitch. The two baserunners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. The next two batters struck out to leave them stranded. Baylor retook the lead at 8-3 with five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Each of the first six Bears batters reached base with five hits and one hit-by-pitch.

Nebraska couldn’t plate a run in the top of the sixth. Gomes was hit-by-pitch in the leadoff spot before back-to-back fielder’s choice plays. Schwellenbach reached second on a wild pitch, but a groundout ended the frame. Baylor tallied two base hits in the bottom of the sixth, but didn’t extend its lead.

All three Husker batters struck out in the top of the seventh. Baylor scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to extend its lead to 10-3. The Bears managed four hits during the inning.

Chick drew a one-out walk in the top of the eighth, but was left stranded in a scoreless inning for the Big Red. Baylor tallied a hit in a scoreless bottom of the eighth before the Huskers went down in order in the top of the ninth.

The Huskers return to action for their first home series of the season when New Mexico State visits Hawks Field for a three-game set beginning on Friday at 6:35 p.m. (CT). Game 2 is set for Saturday at 2:05 p.m., before Sunday’s finale at 12:05 p.m.

ALSO READ: Husker baseball team tops No. 21 Baylor.