HUSKER BASEBALL: Nebraska Unveil 2024 Baseball Schedule

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 20)–Nebraska head baseball coach Will Bolt announced the 2024 baseball schedule Wednesday, which features 27 home games at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park for the Huskers.

“We are really excited about the 2024 season and slate of games on the schedule,” Bolt said. “The Big Ten continues to improve every year and our non-conference matchups will help us get ready for league play. I’m looking forward to our home schedule this year and can’t wait to play in front of our great fans at Hawks Field in six months.”

The 2024 slate includes five 2023 NCAA Tournament participants in Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion Maryland, Southland Conference regular-season and tournament champion Nicholls and at-large selections Indiana, Iowa and Texas Tech.

The Huskers begin the 56-game campaign in one of college baseball’s premier events at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown (Feb. 16-18) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Nebraska opens the season against Baylor, before taking on Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

The following two weekends, Nebraska treks to Phoenix and Charleston, S.C., for consecutive four-game series at Grand Canyon (Feb. 22-25) and College of Charleston (Feb. 29-Mar. 3).

NU gets an early jump on its home slate and plays 11 of its next 13 games at Hawks Field. The Huskers open the home schedule with a three-game series against South Alabama (March 8-10). After a quick trip to Wichita for a pair of midweek games at Wichita State (March 12-13), the Big Red return home for an eight-game homestand.

The Huskers begin the homestand with a three-game set against Nicholls (March 15-17) before midweek visits from Omaha (March 19) and North Dakota State (March 20). NU wraps up non-conference action before league play by hosting New Mexico State (March 22-24) and traveling to K-State (March 26). Nebraska opens Big Ten play on the road at Northwestern (March 28-30) before a midweek visit to Creighton (April 2) and a home series with Ohio State (April 5-7).

The Big Red visit Kansas (April 9) and make the trip to Rutgers (April 12-14), followed by a stretch of eight consecutive home games beginning with Creighton (April 16). NU welcomes Maryland (April 19-21) to Hawks Field and takes on Kansas (April 23) in a midweek return visit before wrapping up the homestand with Iowa (April 26-28). The Huskers step out of Big Ten action with midweek contests at Creighton (April 30) and against K-State (May 1) in Lincoln, followed by a trip to Minnesota (May 3-5).

Nebraska hosts South Dakota State (May 8) and concludes the regular-season slate with a home series against Indiana (May 10-12) and a visit to Michigan State (May 16-18) in the final weekend of Big Ten play.

Charles Schwab Field in Omaha will be the setting for the Big Ten Tournament for the seventh time, having previously been the site in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023. The 2024 event runs May 21-26, and the tournament champion advances to the NCAA Tournament with the league’s automatic bid.