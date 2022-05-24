HUSKER BASEBALL: Olson, Anglim Garner All-Big Ten Recognition

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 24)–Nebraska’s Emmett Olson and Garrett Anglim received All-Big Ten honors, the conference office announced Tuesday morning.
Olson was named All-Big Ten Second Team, while Anglim was chosen to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team.
Olson posted a 3-3 record in 19 appearances on the mound this season, including eight starts. The Des Plaines, Ill., native finished the regular season ranked third in the Big Ten with a 2.86 ERA and totaled 65 strikeouts in 66 innings. Olson was 2-1 with one complete-game and a 3.05 ERA in Big Ten play while making eight appearances, including six starts. Olson had a complete-game victory against Iowa, allowing only one run on four hits with a career-high seven strikeouts.
Anglim appeared in 49 games, including 45 starts and hit a team-best .303 at the plate for the Huskers this season. The redshirt freshman tallied 11 doubles, four triples and four home runs, 28 RBI and 28 runs scored in his debut season. The La Vista, Neb., native started in all of Nebraska’s 24 Big Ten games this season, hitting .313 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 19 RBI and 21 runs in conference play. Anglim tied a school record and became the fourth Husker all-time with a three-homer game in Nebraska’s 12-1 run-rule victory in seven innings over Iowa.
Also announced on Tuesday morning, Brice Matthews selected as Nebraska’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.