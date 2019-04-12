HUSKER BOWLING: Nebraska Goes Undefeated In First Day Of NCAA Tourney

The Nebraska women’s bowling team went 4-0 at the first day of the 2019 NCAA Championship at RollHouse Wickliffe in Wickliffe, Ohio.

In their first baker match of the day, the Huskers defeated Arkansas State 996-969. The Huskers continued their dominance through the team game, taking the Red Wolves out 1,097-1,011. This quick 2-0 victory sent the Huskers to play Sacred Heart University.

The Huskers came out strong, taking Sacred Heart 1,015-999 in the baker match. Sacred Heart fell again to NU, 1,024-858 and the Huskers took the match 2-0.

Senior Meghan Straub led the Huskers individually, finishing the day with an impressive average of 248.5.

The Huskers continue their quest for another national championship with the semi-final match Friday at 2 p.m.(CT), playing the winner of the Vanderbilt v. McKendree match.