Husker Fans Urged To Stay Alert While Traveling for October 9th Husker Game

(KFOR NEWS October 8, 2021) The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is urging drivers to follow safety guidelines as they drive to and from the Husker game against Michigan on October 9th.
The following tips will help everyone have a safe night on the roads:
NDOT’s recommended routes to and from Memorial Stadium:
For drivers arriving in Lincoln on I-80 from the west: Take Exit 397 (south U.S. Highway 77 (US-77)) to Rosa Parks Way into downtown Lincoln.
For drivers arriving in Lincoln from the east: Take Exit 401 to south Interstate 180 (I-180) into downtown Lincoln.
Drivers should avoid Exit 409 between Lincoln and Waverly after the game because it may be closed to improve traffic flow as heavy interstate traffic builds. This may significantly increase traffic on US-6 and cause slowdowns.
Visit 511.Nebraska.gov to check for traffic delays before you travel to and from the game. Follow us on Twitter @NebraskaDOT.
