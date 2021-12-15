HUSKER FOOTBALL: 17 Players Sign With Nebraska On National Letter of Intent Day

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 15)–The Nebraska football team on Wednesday had 13 scholarship recipients and four walk-on commits sign letters of intent to play college football for the Huskers.
Wednesday marked the early signing period for prospective college football players.
Among the local prospects to receive scholarships and sign are Lincoln Southeast’s Jake Appleget, Columbus’ Ernest Hausmann and Millard South’s Gage Stenger. Norris’ Cooper Hausmann and Papillion-LaVista’s Luke Lindenmeyer are among the local walk-on commits.
To see the full list of signees, click the link below.
Nebraska football Class of 2022 signees.