HUSKER FOOTBALL: Additional Kickoff Times Announced During the 2024 Season

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 30)–The 2024 Nebraska football schedule continued to come into clearer view on Thursday as the Big Ten Conference network partners announced television information and kickoff times for several Husker contests.

Nebraska will open the season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against UTEP at Memorial Stadium in a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff, with coverage on FOX. Following the afternoon opener against UTEP, Nebraska will play three consecutive night games at Memorial Stadium.

The Huskers’ game the following week (Sept. 7) against Colorado was previously announced as a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on NBC. The Huskers finish non-conference play on Saturday, Sept. 14 against Northern Iowa in Lincoln. Kickoff for the first-ever meeting with the Panthers is set for 6:30 p.m. with the game televised on BTN. Nebraska completes a four-game season-opening homestand on Friday, Sept. 20 with a 7 p.m. game against Illinois on FOX.

The Huskers’ first road trip of the season will be at Purdue on Saturday, Sept. 28. Kickoff for the contest in West Lafayette, Ind., is set for 11 a.m. CT, with the television network to be determined. Nebraska returns home on Oct. 5 for its Homecoming contest against Rutgers. The game will kick off at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m., with the final kick time and television designation determined at a later date.

Nebraska finishes the regular season with its annual Black Friday matchup against Iowa in Iowa City. For the first time, the Huskers and Hawkeyes will meet in prime time with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on NBC.

Options for kickoff times for three additional Husker road games were set, including at Indiana (Oct. 19, 11, 2:30, 3 or 6:30 CT), at Ohio State (Oct. 26, 11, 2:30 or 6:30 CT) and at USC (Nov. 16, 2:30, 3, 6:30 or 10 p.m. CT).

The full list is below: