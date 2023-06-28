HUSKER FOOTBALL: Ainsworth TE Nelson Picks Nebraska as His Choice to Play College Football

The 40-yard line marker inside Cook Pavillion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

AINSWORTH, Neb. –(KFOR June 28)–One of the more sought after recruits in the Class of 2024 is planning on staying home to play college football at Nebraska.

On Wednesday, Ainsworth High School senior-to-be and top ten rated tight end prospect Carter Nelson gave his verbal commitment to play for the Huskers.

Nelson chose Nebraska over schools like Notre Dame, Penn State and Georgia, the latter of which expressed high interest in him. Nelson is 6-4 and 215 pounds and the top player in the state of Nebraska for 2024.