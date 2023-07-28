Husker Football Assistant Coach Resigns

LINCOLN—(KFOR July 28)—Nebraska assistant football coach Bob Wager has resigned. The following statement from Wager was provided from NU Athletics late Friday afternoon.

“To Coach Rhule and Athletic Director Trev Alberts:

It is with great remorse that I resign from my position as assistant football coach at the University of Nebraska. Earlier this week I received a citation for a driving offense that I regret immensely. I am grateful for the opportunity extended to me, and sincerely sorry for any negativity my poor decision has brought to my family, our team, our staff, and all those that I have disappointed.”

Respectfully,

Bob Wager

Meanwhile, Josh Martin will be immediately elevated to a full-time assistant role on the Nebraska staff, with the responsibility of coaching the Huskers’ tight ends.

Martin has seven years of coaching experience at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, coaching tight ends at both SMU and Arizona State.

Martin joined Head Coach Matt Rhule’s staff earlier this year as a special teams analyst.