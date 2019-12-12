HUSKER FOOTBALL: Big Red Lands JUCO Linebacker In Mauga-Clements
LINCOLN–(Hail Varsity Dec. 12)–The Nebraska football team has added a big-time athlete for the middle of their defense.
On Wednesday, the Huskers got a verbal commitment from Diablo Valley College inside linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements. His coach Mike Darr confirmed the news to Hail Varsity.
Mauga-Clements took an official visit to Lincoln last weekend.
Mauga is originally from American Samoa and was the player of the year in his conference. He posted 62 tackles, including 23 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Mauga plays a big position of need for the Huskers this cycle at inside linebacker.
Mauga will transfer into Nebraska next month. He has three years to play two seasons and is Nebraska’s 15th known commitment and is the only inside linebacker in the class currently.