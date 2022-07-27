HUSKER FOOTBALL: Buschini Named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics July 27)–Nebraska’s Brian Buschini was one of 49 punters nationally named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Ray Guy Award, announced on Wednesday. The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate punter in the FBS.
Buschini is in his first season at Nebraska after transferring from FCS Montana. He was named the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year and a first-team All-American for the Griz. Buschini played in 15 games in his Montana career, averaging 45.8 yards on 75 career punts. He had 30 punts of 50 yards or longer with the Griz, while placing 35 of his punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
As the top FCS punter in 2021, Buschini ranked third nationally with a school-record average of 46.0 yards per punt while helping the Griz lead the country in net punting. Of his 69 punts a year ago, 30 were downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and 28 covered 50 yards or more.
Huskers on Preseason Watch Lists
Ethan Piper, Allstate Good Works Team
Luke Reimer, Butkus Award
Ochaun Mathis, Bronko Nagurski Trophy
Brian Buschini, Ray Guy Award