HUSKER FOOTBALL: Chinander Reflects on Defensive Success in Michigan State Game

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Sept. 28)–Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Chinander discussed the defense’s solid performance in the Michigan State game and their leadership within the team.
He was also asked how putting the defense on the field first has helped control the flow of the game.
“Each individual game plan has to be different,” Chinander said. “The last two I think have been really good. I am very comfortable with going out first. I know our kids like it. They thrive on that getting out there first and making sure we can get off the field on the first series. That is a huge series for us and then giving us an opportunity to get the first possession in the second half.”