HUSKER FOOTBALL: Frost Sees Progress Through Spring Drills, Betts Not On The Team

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics/KFOR Mar. 24)–Nebraska Head Football Coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Thursday’s spring practice. Frost discussed the progress he has seen during the spring.
“There have been noticeable improvements to me on some of the techniques and details and fundamentals,” Frost said. “They have been plugging guys into different spots. Every time I look up there is a left tackle playing right guard and a right guard playing left tackle. Guys need to be able to play multiple things so that when we fit it all together we can get the best five guys out there that are ready to do it. I think they are getting a lot of experience with that.“
Frost was asked what he has learned about his team this spring.
“I am happy with the leadership right now,” he said. “When it is a team-run team it is more powerful then when it is just coaches holding everybody accountable. We had pretty good leadership on defense last year. We had some leaders on offense but they were not really vocal and that has kind of changed. I am pleased with the standard being set.”
He also commented on Nebraska’s Pro Day performances.
“I am excited about it,” Frost said. “We have not had as many draft picks in the last few years as Nebraska is used to having. I think we have a good crop this year. I think there are a couple guys that are climbing the board from what I heard from some scouts. That is always an exciting day to see guys that you have spent three or four or five years with accomplish their dream of playing in the NFL so we will be watching and rooting for all of those guys.”
Also, Coach Frost acknowledged that sophomore wide-receiver Zavier Betts is not on the team and declined to further comment on the matter. Betts, who was a standout at Bellevue West, played in every game last season with five starts, catching 20 passes for 286 yards and adding three carries for 109 yards and one touchdown. He ranked fourth on the team in receptions and receiving yards.
The Huskers will continue their spring practice on Monday. The annual red-white spring game is set for April, 9 at 1 p.m. (CT) with national television coverage by the Big Ten Network.