HUSKER FOOTBALL: Frost Talks About Staff Changes During Bye Week

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Nov. 10)–Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. Frost discussed the decision to part ways with assistant coaches.
“It has been tough on coaches and players and everyone,” Frost said. “The guys we let go are really good coaches and even better men. Those are hard decisions that had to be made and I can not thank those guys enough. I could not care about those guys any more. A lot of players feel the same way.”
Frost talked about his restructured contract.
“The idea has been going back and forth for a couple of weeks here and for me it is an easy decision,” Frost said. “I am in this business primarily because I love the players. I love the mentoring side of this job. I love being around the guys all the time. I took this job because I love Nebraska and I love this university. It would break my heart to think we have made the improvements we have had and gotten so close in so many games and not get an opportunity to see it through. So it is an easy decision for me to make any sacrifices I have to to have the privilege to continue to be here.”
He discussed looking ahead to the Wisconsin game.
“We have some really good support staff,” Frost said. “They are going to do a great job coaching these guys. I want them to do a great job coaching because the players deserve our best effort to help them in these last two games. We are playing some really good teams. I think Wisconsin is number one in the country on defense right now so that is where my focus is right now.”
The Huskers play Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. in Madison, Wis. at Camp Randall Stadium.