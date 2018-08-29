HUSKER FOOTBALL: Future Big Ten Schedules Released

A matchup of two of college football’s winningest programs for four straight years and a return of Iowa as the opponent in the regular-season finale are among the highlights of Nebraska’s 2022-25 Big Ten football schedules. The conference office announced schedules for upcoming seasons on Wednesday afternoon. Nebraska and Michigan will square off each season from 2022 to 2025, with the Wolverines visiting Memorial Stadium in 2023 and 2025, and Nebraska traveling to Ann Arbor in 2022 and 2024. After concluding the 2020 and 2021 conference seasons with matchups with Minnesota, the Huskers and Iowa will conclude their regular season against each other on Black Friday each year from 2022 to 2025. The border rivals have met on Black Friday since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011, and will do so in 2018 and 2019. The future Big Ten schedules announced on Wednesday also feature Big Ten games as a season opener in both 2023 and 2025. In 2023, Nebraska will open the season at Minnesota on Sept. 2, while the 2025 campaign will kick off with an Aug. 30 game at Illinois. Nebraska will play four Big Ten home games in both 2022 and 2024, with five conference games at Memorial Stadium in 2023 and 2025. Nebraska 2022-25 Big Ten Schedules 2022 Sept. 24 at Rutgers Oct. 1 Indiana Oct. 8 at Northwestern Oct. 15 at Michigan Oct. 22 Minnesota Nov. 5 at Wisconsin Nov. 12 Purdue Nov. 19 Illinois Nov. 25 (Fri.) at Iowa Note: Nebraska has completed its 2022 non-conference schedule that includes home games against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17). 2023 Sept. 2 at Minnesota Sept. 30 Northwestern Oct. 7 at Illinois Oct. 14 Michigan Oct. 21 Wisconsin Nov. 4 at Purdue Nov. 11 Maryland Nov. 18 at Michigan State Nov. 24 (Fri.) Iowa Note: Nebraska non-conference games in 2023 scheduled at Colorado (Sept. 9) and at home against Northern Illinois (Sept. 16), with one remaining non-conference game to be scheduled. 2024 Sept. 21 Minnesota Sept. 28 at Northwestern Oct. 5 at Michigan Oct. 12 Ohio State Oct. 26 at Penn State Nov. 9 Illinois Nov. 16 at Wisconsin Nov. 23 Purdue Nov. 29 (Fri.) at Iowa Note: Nebraska non-conference games in 2024 scheduled against South Dakota (Aug. 31) and Colorado (Sept. 7), with one remaining non-conference game to be scheduled. 2025 Aug. 30 at Illinois Sept. 27 Michigan Oct. 4 Wisconsin Oct. 11 Northwestern Oct. 25 at Indiana Nov. 1 at Minnesota Nov. 8 Rutgers Nov. 22 at Purdue Nov. 28 (Fri.) Iowa Note: Nebraska has a non-conference game scheduled at Cincinnati in 2025 (Sept. 13), with two non-conference games to be scheduled.