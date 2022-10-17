HUSKER FOOTBALL: Kickoff Time Set for Nebraska/Illinois Game Oct. 29

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 17)–The Big Ten announced Monday morning that the Nebraska and Illinois football game Oct. 29 at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30pm CT kickoff either televised by ABC or ESPN.

The network designation will be determined following this Saturday’s games.

Nebraska has a bye this week, before the Huskers finish out the regular season with five games in a row. After the Nebraska/Illinois game on Oct. 29, be sure to join up with the “Real Red Reaction Show” that will be streamed on the social media channels for KFOR, ESPN Lincoln and KX 96.9.

There’s also a direct feed of the show that you can check out through this link at espnlincoln.com.