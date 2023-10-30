HUSKER FOOTBALL: Kickoff Time Set for Nebraska vs. Maryland

The 40-yard line marker inside Cook Pavillion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. (Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR Sports)

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Oct. 30)–The Big Ten Conference and its broadcast partners announced game times and TV/broadcast information for Nov. 11 games on Monday. Nebraska’s game against Maryland will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at Memorial Stadium, and will be streamed on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

More information for fans on how to subscribe to Peacock can be found at www.peacocktv.com and additional information for Husker fans will be available on Huskers.com.

The full list of Nov. 11 games is as follows:

12pm ET/11am CT

Michigan at Penn State – FOX (previously announced)

Maryland at Nebraska – Peacock

Indiana at Illinois – Big Ten Network

3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT

Minnesota at Purdue – NBC

Northwestern at Wisconsin – FS1

Rutgers at Iowa – Big Ten Network

7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT

Michigan State at Ohio State – NBC (previously announced)