HUSKER FOOTBALL: Lubick Talks About Offense Ahead of No. 6 Ohio State

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Nov. 2)–Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick met with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Lubick described the play before halftime in the Purdue game, where quarterback Adrian Martinez attempted to take a long shot down the field to wide receiver Samori Toure, resulting in an incomplete pass.
“That was a tough one on the long pass that he was open,” Lubick said. “(Samori Toure) was the first one to say that he could have made the catch. I think it was a little bit of the sun and he kind of lost it a second and he could have laid out. Adrian (Martinez) would be the first guy to say this too but we have to give him a catchable ball. When you have a guy beat by three yards we have to give him a more catchable ball. So it was a combination.”
Lubick talked about Martinez and what he has done for the team.
“We have a lot of confidence in Adrian Martinez,” he said. “It is an unfortunate thing when you are losing the quarterback takes a lot of the blame. That is football but it is really unfair because it is not him. It is everybody. First we look at ourselves as coaches and then it is every position and making sure he has the guys around him doing the right things to put him in the best position so he can be successful. He has made a lot of plays this year to help us move the football. He has made some mistakes too just like everybody else. But that is kind of the nature of the position that he is in and he handles it like a champion. Adrian Martinez is our quarterback and that is who we are going with.”
He also discussed some of Ohio State’s strengths.
“They are very good. They have a lot of returners up front,” Lubick said. “They are very stout up front. They create a lot of negative plays. I know they are actually leading the country in scoring six touchdowns on defense alone. So they can create negative plays. We have to be aware of that. They are playing together and they are playing to play with an edge so that is going to be a big challenge there.”
It was also announced today that Luke Reimer was selected as one of 88 players across the country for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy. This award honors the most outstanding football player that started his collegiate career as a walk-on.
The Huskers are set to play Ohio State on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. on FOX.