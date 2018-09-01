HUSKER FOOTBALL: Mother Nature Ruins Home Opener For Nebraska, Coach Frost’s Debut

Husker Football fans head for the exits when severe weather brought lots of lightning and plenty or rain on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Photo by Eric Francis/Hail Varsity Magazine)

This was not the way Scott Frost was supposed to be ushered in as Nebraska’s new football coach.

With the new tunnel walk theme, plus the opening kickoff of the game, that was all that happened Saturday night at Memorial Stadium, before severe weather forced delay after delay for nearly three hours, ultimately cancelling the Nebraska-Akron football game.

Initially, there was talk of playing the game Sunday morning at 10:30, but in a Tweet put out by the Nebraska Huskers account just minutes later.

This marked the first time since 1943 that a Nebraska football game was cancelled. Back then, it was due to travel restrictions for World War II. The most recent lightning delay at a home Nebraska football game was Sept. 7, 1991, when Nebraska hosted Utah State.

Fox, which had planned to nationally televise the Nebraska-Akron game, had mentioned about putting the game on Fox Sports 1 Sunday at 10:30am. But that was put to rest because of a number of logistical factors, such as making sure fans had their ticket stubs handy. There likely were fans who left their ticket stubs at the stadium and accounting for them to come back would cause some issues.

The Nebraska game went into a delay right after the opening kickoff went into the end zone for a Nebraska touchback. A Nebraska athletics official ran onto the field to notify officials of lightning within an eight-mile radius of Memorial Stadium. Lightning in the area requires at least a half-hour delay.

Storm clouds that built south of the stadium in the hours before the game did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm for one of the most anticipated Nebraska openers in memory. The stadium was full more than a half-hour before kickoff.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Lincoln metro area and much of Lancaster County until 9:45pm Saturday night and more lightning flashes prompted officials to reset the 30-minute delay clock, which resets if lightning is seen within 8 miles of Memorial Stadium.

It was shortly after 10pm when Husker officials took to Twitter to announce the game was cancelled altogether.

Nebraska’s season opener will be next Saturday, Sept. 8, hosting former Big Eight, Big 12 rival Colorado, out of the Pac-12.