HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska Receives Single Vote In AP Top 25 Preseason Rankings

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–The Associated Press College Football Top 25 preseason rankings released Monday indicates that Nebraska received one vote for consideration into the poll.
The Huskers have not been ranked in the AP Top 25 since the week of September 3, 2019, when they were No. 25 after they were preseason rated No. 24. Nebraska finished the 2019 season with a 5-7 record, unranked and not going to a bowl game.
Alabama is the preseason favorite for 2022 at No. 1, followed by Ohio State at No. 2 and defending national champion Georgia at No. 3.
Here are the rankings. Number in parentheses indicates first place votes.
1. Alabama (54)
2. Ohio St. (6)
3. Georgia (3)
4. Clemson
5. Notre Dame
6. Texas A&M
7. Utah
8. Michigan
9. Oklahoma
10. Baylor
11. Oregon
12. Oklahoma St.
13. NC State
14. Southern Cal
15. Michigan St.
16. Miami
17. Pittsburgh
18. Wisconsin
19. Arkansas
20. Kentucky
21. Mississippi
22. Wake Forest
23. Cincinnati
24. Houston
25. BYU
Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn St. 160, LSU 55, Fresno St. 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi St. 15, Auburn 15, Florida 14, Kansas St. 14, North Carolina 9, Boise St. 5, Air Force 4, Appalachian St. 4, South Carolina 2, UCLA 2, San Diego St. 2, Utah St. 2, Nebraska 1.