HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska vs. Purdue Will Be Afternoon Kick Oct. 30

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics)–The Big Ten Conference and ESPN announced Monday afternoon that Nebraska’s Oct. 30 game with No. 25 Purdue at Memorial Stadium will kick off at 2:30 p.m., with television coverage on ESPN2.
The Nebraska-Purdue matchup is the first of three remaining Nebraska home games, including games against Ohio State (Nov. 6, TBD) and Iowa (Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m., BTN).
The full list of televised Big Ten games on Oct. 30 is below.
Noon ET/11am CT
Michigan at Michigan State – FOX
Iowa at Wisconsin – ESPN (time previously announced)
Indiana at Maryland – Big Ten Network (time previously announced)
Rutgers at Illinois – Big Ten Network
3:30pm ET/2:30pm CT
Purdue at Nebraska – ESPN2
Minnesota at Northwestern – Big Ten Network
7:30pm ET/6:30pm CT
Penn State at Ohio State – ABC