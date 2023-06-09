HUSKER FOOTBALL: Nebraska’s Opponents Under New Conference Alignment Include UCLA and USC

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 27: Members of the Corn Husker Football team take the field after halftime during the game between the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday October 27, 2018 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Big Ten football schedules for 2024 and 2025 were released on Thursday afternoon, with Nebraska preserving their annual home and away series with Iowa.

The Husker schedule in 2024 will have Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota and Wisconsin coming to Lincoln, while Nebraska will play at Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue and Big Ten newcomer UCLA. The 2025 Nebraska schedule has Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers and UCLA coming to Lincoln, while the Huskers play at Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State and USC.

Brandon Vogel with Hail Varsity Magazine weighed in on the scheduling Thursday on Hail Varsity Radio, saying the big change is having no divisions.

“Now if you want to play for a conference title, you gotta be one of the two best teams,” Vogel said.

Game dates for the 2024 football schedule and tiebreaking procedures for who will play in the conference championship will be announced later.

Nebraska 2024 and 2025 Big Ten Opponents

2024

Home: Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Away: Iowa, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA

2025

Home: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Rutgers, UCLA

Away: Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, USC