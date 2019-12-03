HUSKER FOOTBALL NEWS: Jackson, Davis and Davis, To Play In Shrine Game, Iowa Western Kicker Commits
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 3)–Nebraska football seniors and Blackshirts Lamar Jackson, Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl Football game January 18 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The game is for seniors who likely are NFL draft prospects.
Other Nebraska football news, Iowa Western kicker Chase Contrarez announced on Twitter Monday his verbal commitment to walk-on with the Huskers, as part of the 2020 recruiting class.
Contrarez was 13 of 16 on field goals and 40 of 42 on point after attempts this past season at Iowa Western.